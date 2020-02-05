1 hour ago

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson popularly known as Bulldog, has said women were only created for two things; the kitchen and the bedroom.

According to him, if God wanted both genders to be equal, he would have created them on the same day.

“So who came here first that’s the most important thing, women destroy stuff, they mess up, they should be for the kitchen and the bedroom. They shouldn’t be sitting around men discussing important things,” he said in an interview on 3FM.

Bulldog added that women holding higher positions in companies are there for decorative purposes.

He explained that the presence of a woman in a CEO position softens the face or nature of the company and its structure.

“It’s just nice and that’s what you (women) are good for. It’s like guys go for a funeral or party and there are no girls, it’s not nice. You (women) are just like an icing on the cake, not the cake,” he said.

Bulldog stated that women make a mistake by comparing themselves to men. This he believes does not bode well for them.

He, however, added that his comment is not to suggest women are worthless but they have their purpose.

“I’m saying this, they should go and cut my head or my wife can leave me if she wants to, women are for the kitchen and the bedroom,” he said.

