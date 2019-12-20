1 hour ago

Controversial Counselor, George Cyril Lutterodt claims women are not created in God’s image. He claims men need to exhibit total take over and control during sex.

He was saying this to buttress this point that a man must not remove a bra with both hands because that is a sign of not being in charge.

In an interview with zionfelix, he explained that men have been created in the image of God adding that it will be a disgrace if that control is not exercised for a man to take charge of sex.

“Women are not created in God’s image so cannot dominate in sex”, he mentioned.

He has called on men who do not know how to remove brassieres with one hand to attend his conference dubbed “Orgasm Conference” on the 25th December at the Trade Fair Center to be taught how to be in charge during sex.