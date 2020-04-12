1 hour ago

Three Women Coalitions have presented a cheque for GHC12,000.00 to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in support of its efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable during the lockdown period.

The Coalitions include Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT), Women's Manifesto Coalition and the Domestic Violence Coalition.

Mrs Patricia Blankson Akakpo, the Programmes Manager, NETRIGHT, said the support was a contribution from all members of the groups to assist the Ministry in reaching to the vulnerable and homeless in society.

She said aside Kayayei (head porters), there were other vulnerable individuals in society that needed to be reached in these trying moments of the partial lockdown.

During the initial stages of the lockdown, she said they issued statements to the Government to ensure that those vulnerable individuals were protected and the time had come for them to take the practical steps to support.

Mrs Akakpo said the Coalitions worked in the interest of women, hence the importance to support the sector Ministry to reach out to the poor.

"We are not presenting the cheque to the National COVID-19 Fund but rather, it was meant for the Ministry," she added.

The Group had earlier issued a statement calling on city authorities to provide amenities like water and other sanitation facilities for vulnerable people including kayayei and homeless women and children during the partial lockdown.

The statement said while it was commendable that the Government and the security forces worked to ensure strict adherence to the stay-home directive, government must ensure it cared for its defenceless citizens.

Madam Efua Anyanfway, the Director in Charge of Research at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who received the cheque, commended the Group for the support and said it would enhance the Ministry’s activities in support of the vulnerable.

On the provision of food to the vulnerable, the Director said there was a monitoring team in place to ensure the food reached the deserving people.