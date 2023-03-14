1 hour ago

Besiktas Ladies Football Club, A division one women's football team in the Greater Accra Region has called on the Founder and CEO of the Afro Arab Group of Companies Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Afro Arab Group Office.

The delegation was led by the Chairperson Madam Zuleiya Fiadzigbe together with other club executives.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks expressed his profound gratitude to the entire delegation from Besiktas Ladies for the visit and commended the executives for the good works.

"First of all, let me say I'm most grateful for the visit. Madam Chairperson I want to also use this opportunity to commend you and your executives for the good work".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu added that he will enrol the entire Besiktas Ladies team in the National Health Insurance Scheme to ease the burden of the executives of the club.

"I'm very excited to announce that the entire team will be enrolled on the National Health Insurance. I know how much it takes to build a team so let's get the entire team on the Health Insurance".

He also encouraged them to acquire skills while they also play football and so urged them to stay focused on their football career.

"My doors are always open for you because I believe that together we can help develop our communities in our small ways. Another very important thing that you should all take seriously is to acquire skills", he added.

The Chairperson of the Besiktas Ladies Football Team Madam Zuleiya Fiadzigbe in her remarks thanked Ambassador Salamu Amadu for the kind gesture.

"We are very grateful to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for the kind gesture. This support from him will help us as a team to do more. Let me use this medium to also call on other businessmen and women from the Zongos to emulate the footsteps of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu".

The 2023 Young Influential Ghanaian also promised to take the matter to his International Partners Tracy Tanner and Pauline who are based in the United States of America (USA) and key in empowering women across the world to support the Maamobi-based Women's Football team.

She furthermore stated that the leadership of Besiktas Ladies will do all they can to help the ladies to achieve their dreams of becoming footballers.