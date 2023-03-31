2 hours ago

A Bono derby between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Prisons Ladies headlines the quarter final draw of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup competition.

The draw which was held on Friday, March 31, at the studios of Max TV also pitched last year’s finalists, Hasaacas Ladies against Army Ladies in an all Premier League affair.

Police Ladies will trek to the Upper East Region to play Division One side Bolga All Stars as PearlPia Ladies welcome Soccer Intellectuals to the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

The quarter final matches are scheduled for the weekend of 7-10th April, 2023.

Here are the full pairings: