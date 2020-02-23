9 hours ago

The Concern Women Ghana (CWG) has condemned the minister of communication Ursula Owusu Ekuful over her use "bad language".

The CWG believes it is about time the Ablekuma West member of parliament availed herself to be mentored by the first lady Rebecca Akufo Addo.

She has received widespread condemnation after she is alleged to have said " the real owners are in power now," a statement the CWG describes as a "social evil".

Mrs Ekuful is well noted for unguarded comment and use of foul language, but the CWG wants the 55-year-old woman "to exercise care in her languages which could mar the beauty of democracy in our country".

"We wish to educate the Honorable Minister on the fact that every single Ghanaian possesses a strong feeling of identity and so the 'y'agye y3 man' comment which we regard as a social evil, does not sit right with Ghanaians and that has the potential of causing public protest, civil disobedience, abuse by a section et cetera," it said in a statement.

The statement, signed by Executive Secretary Annette Enyo, also called on the Communication Minister to also "retract her comment and willingly apologise to herself and colleague MP's she touted 'senseless' for only repeating what she did when she was in their position".

Read the full statement below

CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)

Press Statement

February 23, 2020

MRS. URSULA EKUFFUL MUST AVAIL HERSELF TO BE MENTORED BY THE FIRST LADY

_______________________

In recent past, there has been an upsurge in debate over what some tagged "insensitive comment" by the Honorable Ursula Ekufful.

As women group who have the interest of our fellow women at heart and are more than prepared to defend and support our women, we must confess that we are very much unhappy about the disdainful attacks Mrs. Ekufful is being subjected to. We however wish to tap her on the shoulder and remind her on the need to exercise care in her languages which could mar the beauty of democracy in our country.

We wish to educate the Honorable Minister on the fact that every single Ghanaian possesses a strong feeling of identity and so the 'y'agye y3 man' comment which we regard as a social evil, does not sit right with Ghanaians and that has the potential of causing public protest, civil disobedience, abuse by a section et cetera.

We touted her credentials as a lawyer/experienced legislator and hoped her position as a minister wills her the power to champion democracy and it's principles and perhaps accelerate women empowerment but 'No', she again deviated.

History will bear witness to the fact that Honorable Ekufful, a woman for that matter has always 'worked' gallantly in pursuit of disregard for the law and disrespect for persons she disagrees with.

Extreme impunity is gradually eclipsing the non violence nature of our beloved country and languages like the Honorable's should not be allowed to flourish as they have a very adaptive effect in sociopolitical evolution.

The country needs women with strong voices but that should be accompanied by some level of sensitivity and respect.

Our advice as women to a fellow woman, Ursula needs to get off her high horse and avail herself to be mentored by our first lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo who we accolade for her self respect.

We hope she would retract her comment and willingly apologise to herself and colleague MP's she touted 'senseless' for only repeating what she did when she was in their position.

We believe that as a woman, Ursula still has the heart of compassion despite her past history of bad language and disregard for fellow political players. We hope she finds this piece not as crucifixion but as a means to shine the light on the need for her to be circumspect in her utterances and be the mentor that many women would look up to.

God bless Ghana!

Signed:

Executive Secretary

Annette Enyo

233 (0) 200951910