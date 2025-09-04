5 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has pledged to prioritise women’s involvement in both the party’s restructuring efforts and Ghana’s broader development agenda.

Speaking at a two-day meeting with NPP women executives last weekend, Dr. Acheampong emphasised the vital role women play in the party’s success and called for their full inclusion moving forward.

“Women must never be shortchanged in our politics. They are the backbone of our organisation, and I am committed to ensuring that they remain at the heart of our agenda,”he said.

He acknowledged that women have long been the driving force behind the NPP’s grassroots mobilization, organising voters, coordinating activities, and sustaining momentum even during difficult times. However, he noted that despite their crucial contributions, women have often been overlooked when it comes to recognition and resource allocation.

Dr. Acheampong pledged to change this dynamic by ensuring women are not only supporters but also influential decision-makers shaping the party’s policies and direction.

“Rebuilding this party requires the full involvement of women at every level, from polling stations to national leadership. Without them, unity and renewal cannot be achieved,” he said.

He further argued that empowering women is not merely a social imperative but an economic and political necessity, highlighting how women’s leadership has positively transformed communities and workplaces which is a reality that must be reflected in governance.

The women’s wing executives welcomed his commitment, describing it as a much-needed acknowledgment of their enduring efforts. They emphasised that placing women at the core of the NPP’s future strategy is essential for revitalising the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with attendees optimistic that the NPP’s internal rebuilding will be strengthened through a renewed partnership with women as key players.