The Women Relief Alliance Foundation, a non-governmental organization has donated items worth GH¢3000 to the female inmates of the Nsawam Prison.

According to the Public relations officer of the foundation, Mr. Barry Musah, the organization is into women and children welfare hence the donation to the Nsawam Prison female inmates to remind them that they are not neglected because they are confined but they have people out there who care about them and are ready to support them during and after the reformation to make society a better place for all.

Some of the items donated were personal protective equipment (PPE) including nose masks, face shields, hand washing buckets, beverages, hand sanitizers, sanitary pads and other toiletries.

"This is actually the first activity or exercise we have taken which marks the roadmap to the outdooring of the Women Relief Alliance Foundation.

The Nsawam Female prison officer and the second-in-command, Chief Superintendent Esi Gomado received the items on behalf of the inmates and expressed appreciation to the foundation.

