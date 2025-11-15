2 hours ago

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has welcomed the government’s decision to allocate funds for the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank, describing it as a step that will meaningfully support women in the trading sector.

Nana Kwame Peprah, GUTA’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, said the initiative fulfills a key campaign promise and will help many women entrepreneurs overcome long-standing challenges accessing credit to grow their businesses.

“This allocation is great news,” he said. “It delivers on a major promise made during the 2024 elections. Implementing it is commendable. But like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more. Focusing solely on women can be seen as discriminatory. There are equally vulnerable male traders who also need support.”

Peprah urged the government to consider complementary assistance packages for men facing financial hardship, stressing the need for a balanced and inclusive support system.

“For instance, if GH¢500,000 is allocated to women, men could receive half of that to ensure fairness,” he suggested.

He also applauded the government for stabilizing the Ghanaian cedi and reducing inflation to historic lows, advising that sustained measures be maintained to preserve these gains.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, while presenting the 2026 Budget, announced GH¢401 million in new funding for the Women’s Development Bank, in addition to GH¢51.3 million in seed capital provided in 2025. The initiative aims to promote inclusive growth, unlock private sector financing, and empower women-led businesses.

The bank is expected to eliminate barriers such as collateral and equity requirements that have long prevented women from accessing loans from traditional financial institutions. It will offer flexible financial products tailored to the needs of women-led small and medium enterprises, helping them scale up their operations.

The initiative forms part of government’s broader strategy to stimulate job creation, strengthen innovation, and ensure that women entrepreneurs play a central role in Ghana’s economic transformation.