1 hour ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been paired with Division One League side Kumasi Sports Academy in the Round of 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

The pairings was based on Northern and Southern Zones.

Tamale Super Ladies and Pearlpia Ladies will serve us a local derby in Tamale while Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies take on Prisons Ladies in Sunyani in the Northern Zone.

Last year’s finalist Hasaacas Ladies will trek to the capital and face off against Thunder Queens while LadyStrikers will welcome in-form Army Ladies in an all Premier League clash in the Southern Zone.

Find below the full pairings for the Round of 16: