All is set for the final of the 2022/23 Women's FA Cup between Police Ladies and defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The all Premier affair is set for 3:00pm kickoff.

Ampem Darkoa beat Army Ladies 5:1 in the semifinal while Police Ladies saw off Pearl Pia Ladies 4:1 to secure a place in the final.

Police Ladies won the maiden edition of the Women's FA Cup in 2016 after beating Fabulous Ladies 2-1 in the final - but failed to defend the title in 2017 following a 1-0 loss to Prison Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are the reigning champions of the FA Cup following a 1-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies last season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.