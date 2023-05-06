4 hours ago

A 77th minute strike from Mary Amponsah secured holders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies a place in the semi-final of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup.

The “Nanamma” beat Regional rivals, Prisons Ladies 2:1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, Techiman Saturday morning.

Defender Comfort Yeboah scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 61st minute but Prisons Ladies responded swiftly with a strike from Doreen Obeng Peprah inside 62 minutes.

Mary Amponsah weaved her way through the defense of Prisons Ladies to score the second goal in the 77th minute.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are on course for their domestic double after winning the sole ticket to the playoff final against Hasaacas Ladies.