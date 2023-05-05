3 hours ago

Tamale-based Pearlpia Ladies are first to qualify for the semi final of the 2022/233 Women’s FA Cup after securing a thrilling 3:2 win over Soccer Intellectuals in Tamale on Friday.

Pearlpia Ladies opened the scoring in the 16th minute through attacking midfielder, Sherifa Iddi before Jennifer Mensah Adjei pulled parity and added her sides second goal in the 20th and 26th minutes respectively.

Both side showed golden prowess after the break but Pearlpia’s Fredericka Tukordzor slotted home the needed equalizer in the 88th minute to set up a nervy end to the game. The home side snatched a late win in added time through Faiza Abdul-Rashid who pounced a melee to smash home the the match winner.

Memuna Bugre of Pearlpia Ladies was adjudged the best player after the game.

All remaining quarter final matches will come off on Saturday, May 6 at the various match centers.