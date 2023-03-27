The Women's FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday,March 30, 2023 at Max TV studios at 2:30pm.

Qualified clubs would know their opponents in the next round of the Cup competition.

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and last years finalist, Hasaacas Ladies are joined by division one side, Bolga All stars Ladies , the only surviving team from the lower league in this round.

The draw will be broadcast Live on Max TV and all GFA platforms.

Find below qualified teams for the quarter finals.