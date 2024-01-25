A crunch fixture between Police Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies headline the 2023/2024 Women FA Cup round of 16 pairing on Monday afternoon.

The draw came off in the studio of Max TV still sticking to the Northern and Southern Zone format to encourage more local and regional derbies.

Prisons Ladies will welcome Kumasi Sports Academy at the Sunyani Coronation park in an all Premier league affair while in a similar contest, Holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be at home to Tamale Super Ladies.

Sung Shinning Ladies are up against Nasara Ladies with a game between Supreme and Bagabaga Ladies completing the Northern Zonal pairings.

Army Ladies will host lower tier side, Valued Girls, Sea Lions squares off with Epihany Warriors, Jonina Ladies await LadyStrikers with the Police Ladies Hasaacas Ladies fixture climaxing the Southern Zone.

The round of 16 ties will take place over the weekend of Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4, 2024.

See below the full pairings;