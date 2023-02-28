The Women's FA Cup Round of 16 draw will take place on Thursday,March 2, 2023 at Max TV studios at 2:30pm.

Qualified clubs would know their opponents in the next round of the Cup competition.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies are joined by two former champions Hasaacas Ladies and Prisons Ladies in this round. Division one side,Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies ladies progress to this stage after defeating premier league side, Fabulous Ladies.

The draw will be broadcast Live on Max TV and all GFA platforms.

Find below qualified teams for the round of 16.