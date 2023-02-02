1 hour ago

The Women’s FA Cup Round of 32 draw will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Max TV studios at exactly 2:30pm.

Qualified clubs would know their opponents in the next round of the Cup competition.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies are joined by two former champions Hasaacas Ladies and Prisons Ladies in this round. Others include, Berry Ladies, Thunder Queens, Army Ladies, Supreme Ladies, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies and giants Fabulous Ladies.

The draw will be broadcast Live on Max TV and all GFA platforms.

Qualified Clubs: