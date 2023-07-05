1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku says the Women’s Football Strategy will be a foundation that will see to the forward march of the women’s game in Ghana.

He was speaking at the launch of the Women’s Football Strategy on Tuesday, July 4, as part of efforts to improve Women’s football in the country.

“This strategy offers a structured development. A national strategy provides a framework for the structured development of women’s football, outlining clear goals, objectives and action plans to enhance the sport’s growth at all levels,” President Simeon-Okraku said.

“The women’s strategy offers equal opportunities to all females who desire to work in the football ecosystem. It ensures that women and girls have equal opportunities to participate in football, receive proper training and access resources and support including addressing gender disparities in the sport.”

“It offers the opportunity for talent identification and development. A well-defined national strategy for women undoubtedly will help identify and nurture talented female footballers from the grassroots level up to the top of the football ecosystem’’ he added.

The launch was attended by Vice President Mark Addo and Executive Council members Dr. Tony Aubynn, Samuel Anim Addo, Linford Asamoah Boadu, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Frederick Acheampong.

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe – now the General Secretary of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana, former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Black Stars Assistant Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and other national team coaches, representatives of the 20 Women’s Premier League clubs and other key stakeholders of the sport were all present.

The Women’s Football Strategy is under six pillars of the Women's Football eco-system including, Grassroot football development, Talent Identification, Marketing, promotion and Sponsorship, National Teams enhancement, League Development and Education.

World Football governing body FIFA contributed tremendously to the entire process through the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Bernhard Lippert and the Women’s Football desk headed by Ama Brobey Williams.