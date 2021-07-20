1 hour ago

Chairperson of the Ghana Women's Premier League Board, Madam Hillary Boateng is the latest to donted to Hassacas Ladies ahead of their upcoming continental championship.

Her gesture adds up to the numerous support the Champion team has gotten from corporate Ghana as they begin their Continental campaign.

The 'Hasmal Ladies' were given fruits, boxes of water and assorted soft drinks, with a call to fight hard to make Ghana proud.

Already, the second gentleman of the land, H.E Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the NSA and other cooperate institutions have donated to the 'Doo' ladies to serve as a huge motivation for them going forward.

The 'Hasmal Ladies' just recently achieved the domestic double after winning the Women's Premier League and FA Cup, humbling Ampem Darkoa Ladies to achieve all those glories.

The zonal qualifiers of the competition was to commence on 24th July but got rescheduled to August 5, 2021.

They will compete in Group B alongside Nigerian heavyweights Rivers Angels and AS Police de Niamey from Niger.