It’s almost like it never left, the Women’s Premier League is back for another season and League champions Hasaacas Ladies get their 2021/22 title defence under way at Gyandu Park when the new season kicks off this weekend. Here is a preview of the opening day matches in the Northern and Southern Zone respectively.

NORTHERN LADIES VS DREAMZ LADIES

Northern ladies will be hoping to secure victory over returnees; Dreamz Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium on Friday as the two sides get the season underway. There is not much history between these two as Friday will be the first meeting in top-flight football. However Dreamz Ladies would want to give a lasting impression following their return to the Premier League this season after being relegated in the 2013/2014 season. But the experience of Northern Ladies, they will head into the tie as host favorites.

FC SAVANNAH VS PRISONS LADIES

FC Savannah and Prisons Ladies will clash at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium with the host making their Premier League debut after winning the Northern Zonal Championship. The "Fire Ladies" will be shooting for the maximum points when they wrestle giants Prison Ladies to bring their Regional and Championship ‘winning streak’ to the Women's Premier League. Prison Ladies look poised and with the experience at hand, the team would fight to grab all the points against the debutants in Tamale. Nevertheless FC Savannah will be seeking to register their first ever Premier League win at home.

FABULOUS LADIES VS KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY

A kumasi derby is set for gods in the first week of the season as Fabulous Ladies play host to city rivals Kumasi Sports Academy (KUSA). The previous season is one to forget for Fabulous Ladies as they lost several players to injuries and endured an underwhelming campaign by finishing bottom of the Northern Zone table. Again, captain Rubi Musah missed the season due to a one year ban while Alice Kusi, the team’s playmaker moved to Serbian side, Spartan Subotica leaving the team in short of options. Despite finishing 2nd at the end of the previous season, management of Kumasi Sports Academy made some effort to beef up the squad ahead of this season and after a good preseason, they look set to roll. KUSA participated in the just ended Premier Super Cup – a platform that offered them an impeccable opportunity to test their readiness for the new campaign. Fabulous Ladies will be anticipating a good start while the visitors would want to establish supremacy in the derby.

SUPREME LADIES VS ASH-TOWN LADIES

Supreme Ladies take on Ashtown Ladies on Match Day One at the newly constructed Bantama kokoase Astro Turf. Both teams have no injury worries heading into this crunch fixture. Last season, Supreme Ladies finished 7th on the League log with 12points while Ashtown Ladies finished 3rd on the table. Again, Supreme Ladies will be without key figure Sandra Owusu Ansah whose goal last season got nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award. That notwithstanding both teams will be expecting a favourable result to boost their confidence for the rest of the season.

AMPEM DARKOA LADIES VS PEARLPIA LADIES

The Ohene Ameyaw Park will see Ampem Darkoa coming up against an old customer, Pearl Pia Ladies in the opening fixture. The host have had a dilly dally off season by producing a bronze medal winning performance in the Premier Super Cup and also losing to Hasaacas Ladies in the First Lady’s Cup. There are still plenty of questions about whether or not they can produce consistency with the young squad they have assembled. Pearl Pia Ladies’ off season activities have been on the quiet even though some fresh limbs have been introduced to the squad. Meetings between the two at the Ohene Ameyaw Park have mostly ended in favor of the host and it was evident last season on Match Day two when two goals from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah sealed victory for Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Pearl Pia could be on a sort of redemption mission while the host would want to establish firm dominance over the visitors.