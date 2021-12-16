2 hours ago

The Women’s Premier League is back for another season and League champions Hasaacas Ladies get their 2021/22 title defence under way at Gyandu Park against LadyStrikers. Here is a preview of the opening day matches in the Southern Zone.

IMMIGRATION LADIES V POLICE LADIES

The McDan La Town Park in Accra will witness yet another rivalry between Immigration Ladies and Police Ladies as they battle for the maximum points in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League season. As the League commences, it will be the utmost ambition for both clubs to amass full points to begin the WPL campaign on a bright note. Last season, Police Ladies completed a double over Immigration Ladies and the Coach of the side, Frank Sam has vowed to earn a respectable position this season as compared to the previous season. With some new signings already made by both teams ahead of the season, it is Police Ladies that looks the stronger side in this encounter with Immigration Ladies looking to bounce back from their sloppy campaign last season.

BERRY LADIES VS ARMY LADIES

Berry Ladies will face off with newly promoted side Army Ladies in the opening encounter at the Madina Astro turf. Coach Mercy Tagoe's side will be looking to improve upon their performance last season with a by kicking off well and ending well. The squad has been augmented and the likes of Sophia Abena Yeboah will be waiting to shine alongside Nina Norshie and Thelma Baffour Atuah. Army Ladies will also be looking forward to a bright start to life in the Premiership after securing the services of former Ampem Darkoa Ladies shot stopper Evelyn Yeboah.

THUNDER QUEENS VS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS LADIES

Host, Thunder Queens lost twice to Soccer Intellectuals last season and will seek to avenge those defeats especially on the opening day of the season. As Thunder Queens seek for a breakthrough, Soccer Intellectuals have their eyes firmly fixed on a repeat. The Queens have recorded two wins and two losses with a draw in their last five league games while Soccer Intellectuals have had three wins, one draw and a loss in their last five league games. Both teams will be with their full squad and are also with no serious injury concerns going into the fixture. Lethal striker, Vivian Adjei Konadu will be leading the attack for the home side while Moussirietou Adinda Akpo also looks to shine for Soccer Intellectuals.

SEA LIONS VS FAITH LADIES

Sea Lions FC will host newly promoted side, Faith Ladies in the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League in a clash scheduled for Saturday December 18, at the Ndoum stadium. Sea Lions struggled to gain their feet a season ago after gaffer Maapa Nkoom left them midway through the season. Even though the Elmina based side has beefed up their squad with 12 new faces, they have lost some key figures in their squad. Former Coach Jerry John Mensah (Obama) who qualified them to the Premier League has rejoined and is hoping to gain his first home victory at the expense of Faith Ladies on Saturday. Debutants Faith Ladies on the other hand gained promotion into the League, after the number of clubs in each zone was increased to 10. The visitors topped their group with 12 points ahead of Army Ladies, Essiam Socrates and others to pick one of the two qualification slots for the elite Division. Though they are inexperienced, skipper Lilian Goli who once played for Halifax Ladies (now Berry Ladies) is expected to bring her experience to bear to help her side in Elmina.

HASAACAS LADIES VS LADYSTRIKERS

Hasaacas Ladies have chalked remarkable successes in the last six months of months, claiming a number of titles including the League, FA Cup, WAFU B Cup Super-Cup among others. The Sekondi based side hope to remain dominant in the Southern Zone as the season beckons. One will expert fireworks coming up against old customers, Ladystrikers who are also a boogie side in the Zone. The likes of Edith Ogbonna, Gladys Amfobea and Catherine Arthur will Spearhead the day for the ‘strikers’ while Evelyn Badu, Perpetual Agyekum and Comfort Owusu hold the forth for Hasaacas Ladies in this encounter. Meetings between these two, have mostly gone in favor of the ‘Doooo Ladies’ and Ladystrikers will definitely want to pull the breaks in this encounter.