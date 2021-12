4 hours ago

Thirty Referees and forty-four Assistant Referees have been selected to attend a-three day training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The training programme will run from December 14-16, 2021.

Physical and Technical Instructors as well Assessors from the Ghana Football Association will lead the training session with directives from Referees Manager Alex Kotey.

Below is the list of Referees and Assistant Referees selected for the training

NATIONAL WOMEN REFEREES AND ASSISTANT REFEREES LIST 2021 22