Lady Strikers secured the Women’s Premier Super-Cup final second slot after beating Prisons Ladies 4-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

The Cape Coast side who have yet to taste defeat in the novel tournament were absolutely brilliant as their opponents struggled to match them on the day following a fine display.

Martha Gifty Amissah was the first player to get her name on score sheet as she connected from close range in the 5th minute for the opener. Lady Strikers mastered courage and showed finesse right from the blast of the whistle to upset their opponents at the Madina Astro Turf.

Catherine Arthur increased the tally in the 12th minute as she connected from the spot after a foul on Gladys Amfobea by Ruth Anima in the 11th minute.

Gifty Addae made it 3-0 in the 35th minute with a brilliant solo effort that dazed goalkeeper Adams Azume – taking the game beyond the reach of Prison Ladies.

With the contest almost over, substitute Sandra Narh further extended the lead for Lady Strikers in the second half as she pounced on a rebound to slot home the fourth goal in the 78th minute.

The result takes Lady Strikers through to the final of the Women’s Premier League Super Cup against Hasaacas Ladies who also defeated Ampem Dakoa Ladies 3-0 to qualify.

The final will be played at 6pm On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Madina Astro Turf.