1 hour ago

Talented young Dreams FC winger Abdul Aziz Issah displayed an enigmatic performance against giant Asante Kotoko SC in the 2023–24 Betpawa Premier League matchday 9 fixture to clinch the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Abdul Aziz Issah led his outfit Dreams FC to annex all maximum points against Ghana Premier League record holder's (25), Asante Kotoko SC, at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon. He netted the only goal of the encounter to ensure the Still Believers picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away.

The triumph means Dreams FC returns to winning ways after losing their last two league matches, thus against Legon Cities FC and Berekum Chelsea FC.

Aziz broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a free-kick from a beautiful setup, 10 yards away from the penalty box. Aside from his goal, he was a tormentor in chief who ensured the defense line of the host had no rest.

He exhibited a high-profile performance worth noticing by the officials, who deservedly awarded him the Man-of-the-Match accolade.

Dreams FC victory pushes them up above the relegation zone with 11 points.

Story: Kolog Bonaventure