The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and Akonta Mining Company Limited have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to illegal mining operations in the Western Region.

Appearing before Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, Wontumi listed as the first accused and owner of Akonta Mining, entered pleas on his own behalf and on behalf of the company, which is listed as the third accused on the charge sheet.

Charges Against Wontumi:



Count 1: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, in violation of Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995 (2019).



Count 4: Knowingly facilitating unlicensed mining operations, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the same Act.

Charges Against Akonta Mining Company Limited:



Count 3: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, also under Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of Act 703, as amended.



Count 6: Facilitating unlicensed mining, in breach of Section 99(2)(b).

The charges arise from alleged illegal mining activities carried out in Samreboi in 2024. Prosecutors claim that Akonta Mining and its owner, Wontumi, unlawfully permitted two individuals, Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to mine within the company’s concession without the written consent of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, as required by law.

Both Wontumi and the company have denied the allegations and are expected to face trial in the coming weeks.