1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has rejected claims that vehicles belonging to the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) were seized from his residence.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Chairman Wontumi described the reports as baseless fabrications, urging those behind the allegations to provide credible proof.

“It is not true that MASLOC vehicles were taken from me. These are mere lies. If indeed it was Wontumi who went for the vehicles, then they should come out with evidence and documentation to back it,” he insisted.

The denial comes after MASLOC CEO, Abigail Elorm Mensah, disclosed on September 11 that three government vehicles were retrieved from Wontumi’s house with the help of National Security operatives. According to her, the operation formed part of a broader effort to recover government assets and loans from defaulters.

Chairman Wontumi, however, explained that the matter was misrepresented. He said a tenant who previously lived in his house had left behind a vehicle, but he personally had no dealings with it.

“I was at home when I received a call that a task force wanted to enter the house, but it was locked. I gave permission for them to go in. The person who was staying there had vacated but left the car behind. When they came, they rather took my Land Cruiser away,” he narrated.

“Does MASLOC even give out Land Cruisers? We are still dealing with this matter.”

He further questioned the credibility of the reports, adding:Wontumi stressed that attempts to directly link him to the alleged vehicle retrieval were misleading and amounted to a calculated effort to damage his reputation.