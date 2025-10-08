Wontumi expected to meet ghs25 million bail conditions today – Lawyer confirms

Lawyer for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed that his client is likely to satisfy his bail conditions and secure release from police custody by the end of today, October 8, 2025.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, lead counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi explained that although the High Court granted bail on Tuesday, October 7, time constraints prevented the completion of the required processes before close of day.

“We made an application for bail, and the court granted it with three sureties — two to be justified. We are currently processing the necessary documentation, and by God’s grace, we have secured individuals to stand as sureties,” Mr. Appiah-Kubi stated.

He noted that final inspections and verifications by both the police and court officials are underway to complete the procedure.

“It was quite late after court proceedings, so we couldn’t finalise everything yesterday. However, the police prosecutor, ASP Godwin, contacted me this morning to confirm that his team is ready to inspect the properties of the sureties so we can speed up the process,” he added.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi commended the police and court registrar for their professionalism and cooperation, highlighting that their proactive involvement had greatly facilitated progress.

“I appreciate the efforts of the police prosecutor for reaching out to me — this is not something you see every day. I must also commend the court registrar, Mr. Gordon, for his efficiency in helping move the process forward,” he remarked.

The lawyer expressed optimism that all formalities would be completed within the day, leading to Chairman Wontumi’s release.

“I am very hopeful that by the close of today, all processes will be finalised, and Chairman Wontumi will be granted his freedom,” he assured.

Chairman Wontumi was granted a ₵25 million bail by the Accra High Court (Criminal Division) in connection with two separate cases involving alleged illegal mining operations linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited, a firm he owns.

The charges relate to reported unauthorised mining activities in the Nimri Forest Reserve in the Western North Region.

He faces multiple counts, including facilitating illegal mining operations and causing unlawful environmental damage.

As part of his bail conditions, Chairman Wontumi has been placed on a stop list, preventing him from traveling outside Ghana until the conclusion of the ongoing legal proceedings.