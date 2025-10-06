6 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the sum of GH¢10 million, with three sureties, two of whom must justify the bail with landed property located within the court’s jurisdiction.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, after hearing submissions from Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, and the Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai.

Wontumi, who is the first accused in the case and owner of Akonta Mining Company Limited, pleaded not guilty to charges of facilitating unlicensed mining and assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval. The charges relate to alleged illegal mining activities in Samreboi, Western Region, in 2024.

Wontumi’s counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, argued for bail, stating that his client posed no flight risk and had demonstrated willingness to cooperate with authorities.

However, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Srem-Sai, while not opposing bail outright, called for strict conditions, citing the seriousness of the offence and Wontumi’s substantial financial means.

“Gold mining is a capital-intensive business, and by their own admission, the accused is a man of substance. It is common knowledge that persons of substance are often greater flight risks,” Dr. Srem-Sai argued.

He further alleged that Wontumi had been uncooperative during the investigation, noting that he only reported to the police after the Attorney General’s office intervened, despite receiving prior invitations.

The prosecution also raised concerns about Kwame Antwi, the second accused, who remains at large. According to Dr. Srem-Sai, Wontumi, who is a co-director of Akonta Mining has failed to provide any details about his partner’s identity or whereabouts.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay granted bail under the following conditions:



GH¢15 million bail bond



Three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction



Deposit of all passports with the court registrar



Placement on an immigration stop list at all entry and exit points



Sureties must provide Ghana Card copies and digital addresses



Wontumi must report to investigators twice a month, on the first and third Monday of each month



Investigators are to submit monthly compliance reports directly to the judge

The prosecution has been given three weeks to file all disclosures. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2025.