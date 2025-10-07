Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, will remain in police custody overnight after failing to meet bail conditions set by the High Court in Accra.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Wontumi was granted bail of GH₵15 million after pleading not guilty to six mining-related charges brought against him by the Office of the Attorney-General. The charges relate to alleged violations of Ghana’s mining laws, including the unauthorised assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining activities.

Appearing in court with his company, Akonta Mining Limited, Wontumi denied all six charges. A second accused person, Kwame Antwi, remains at large.

Later, Wontumi faced a second set of charges, this time involving illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve in the Western Region. The charges include conducting unlicensed mining operations, felling trees, and constructing unauthorised structures within the protected forest area. Wontumi and four others are accused in the case.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, the court granted Wontumi bail for the second case in the sum of GH₵10 million, with two sureties, one of whom must provide evidence of owned property. However, the bail conditions were not met by the end of the day, meaning Wontumi will remain in police custody.

Despite the charges, Chairman Wontumi has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.