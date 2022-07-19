2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has assured his constituents that work will soon resume on the Suame-Maakro road.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said a bitumen shortage contributed to delays in road works.

“They should exercise a little patience and pretty soon, in the next three days, we will start,” the MP said.

“Even though the road has developed potholes, we have plans to immediately refurbish the place… The situation was worsened by the shortage of bitumen in the system,” he explained.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also assured that it was always the intention of the state to work on the road.

“Before it got scraped, it was dusty. Nobody would go and scrape off the surface of it when the person has no plan to refurbish the road.”

The state of the road prompted a hostile reception to Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Monday.

It took police to calm tension and shield the MP from angry residents after he attempted to address them.

Some angry residents threw various items in his direction and hooted at him.

The residents last week organised a demonstration and called on authorities to ensure work resumes on the stretch.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, said he understood the anger of his constituents.

“If they are really angry that it has been a while since the scraping of the surface and the dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person. So I am not worried.”

Source: citifmonline