The newly appointed Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has pledged to prioritise the resettlement of the displaced communities in the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Providing updates on government’s resettlement efforts when he appeared before Parliament on Thursday, March 14, 2024, he said government will not renege on it plans to address the plight of those displaced by the spillage.

“The government acknowledges the profound impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage on communities and households. In light of this, we have established an inter-ministerial committee to ensure a well-coordinated response,” Minister Oppong Nkrumah affirmed.

He said so far, the inter-ministerial committee, chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, has spearhead relief efforts and made sure victims had access to essential items when the flood wrecked havoc.

Further, the Minister disclosed ongoing efforts by government in gathering crucial background information to inform the government’s decisions on resettlement strategies.

He said this will ensure government has a full understanding of the matter so as to ensure that the plight victims are well addressed.

“The resettlement will have far-reaching social, economic, and cultural implications on individuals, households, and communities. Therefore, the government is committed to fully understanding these implications,” he added.

In response to the South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor’s question over the delay in resettling flood victims, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said plans are far advanced and in due time, government will make known its resettlement plans in providing much-needed relief and support to those impacted by the disaster.