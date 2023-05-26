4 hours ago

The Government of Ghana today received $150 million in additional financing for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) from the World Bank to improve flood risk management and solid waste management for over 2.5 million people in the Odaw River Basin of the Greater Accra Region.

The Greater Accra Region accounts for over 40% of non-oil GDP and faces increased flood risks that may reduce the economic and social development potential of the country. Urban floods have become more frequent and of higher intensity due to fast-growing development and occupation of flood risk areas, inadequate and unmaintained drainage systems, and solid waste accumulation along waterways.

The flood event of June 3, 2015, affected 53,000 people and caused major damage and losses in the housing, transport, water, and sanitation sectors amounting to $55 million, with an estimated $105 million reconstruction cost. At the time, the GARID project – a dedicated program of interventions – was designed to address these challenges.

“The World Bank is happy to support Ghana in these times of macroeconomic challenges and to help contribute to a holistic flood management approach through this additional financing of GARID. This is critical to achieving the World Bank’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, as well as increasing the resilience of African cities,” said Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

“This additional support fills a financing gap resulting from the triggering of the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the inclusion of resettlement compensation for approximately 2,800 project-affected persons.

It also addresses cost overruns for major infrastructure investments due to inflation and engineering requirements.”

This project will continue to prioritize investments that enhance resilience to flood risks and improve solid waste management systems in targeted communities of the Odaw River Basin area.

It will provide additional resources to continue financing the structural measures to increase the detention capacity for flood mitigation in the basin area. It will also provide targeted interventions in the low-lying areas of the basin and upstream interventions related to the management of municipal solid waste.

The GARID project, through investments supported under the Climate Resilient Drainage and Flood Mitigation Measures component, will also provide significant climate change adaptation benefits. The interventions will improve drainage infrastructure, establish an early warning system, and promote better solid waste management in flood-prone, low-income communities.

“The planned flood mitigation infrastructure investments under GARID will directly reduce the flooding risks for urbanizing and economically productive areas of the Greater Accra Region, limiting the direct flood hazards on more than 138,000 people,” said Catherine Lynch, Senior Urban Specialist and Task Team Leader for GARID project.

Source: World Bank