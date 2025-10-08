The World Bank has revised Ghana’s 2025 economic growth forecast upward to 4.3%, from an earlier projection of 3.9%, citing strong sectoral performance and improving market confidence.

The updated outlook was contained in the October 2025 edition of Africa’s Pulse Report, released in Washington, D.C. The new forecast is broadly in line with the government’s 4.4% target in the 2025 Budget.

Ghana’s economy expanded by 6.3% in the second quarter of 2025, driven mainly by the services sector, which grew by 9.9% and contributed the largest share to national output.

According to the World Bank, Ghana’s growth momentum remains positive, with projected expansions of 4.6% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, supported by improved fiscal discipline and a recovery in private investment.

Sub-Saharan Africa Outlook

The report also noted that Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is expected to grow by 3.8% in 2025, up from 3.5% in 2024, reflecting easing inflationary pressures and a modest rebound in investment despite global uncertainties.

It highlighted that the number of African countries with double-digit inflation has dropped sharply — from 23 in October 2022 to 10 in July 2025 — signaling progress in restoring price stability.

However, the Bank cautioned that downside risks remain, including persistent global trade tensions, reduced investor appetite, and declining external financing and aid inflows.

Ghana’s Inflation Outlook

The World Bank projects Ghana’s inflation rate to end 2025 at 15.4%, compared to the most recent official figure of 9.4% in September 2025 — a sharp decline from 21.5% a year earlier.

Analysts have described the Bank’s estimate as conservative, given Ghana’s sustained single-digit inflation in recent months. Nonetheless, the report expects further disinflation, forecasting inflation to fall to 9.4% in 2026.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), in its latest Monetary Policy Report, similarly expects inflation to remain in the single-digit range by the end of 2025, citing tight monetary control and improved food supply.

Cedi’s Performance and Debt Outlook

The Ghana cedi has appreciated by over 20% year-to-date in the first eight months of 2025, reversing a 19% depreciation recorded in 2024.

The World Bank attributed the currency’s strong performance to fiscal discipline, effective monetary policy, rising export revenues—particularly from cocoa and gold—and renewed investor confidence following Ghana’s debt restructuring.

However, the Bank noted a 14% depreciation between June and early September 2025, due to limited foreign exchange supply amid increased import demand ahead of the festive season.

The report confirmed that Ghana has now exited the “debt distress” classification, following progress in restructuring obligations to bilateral and commercial creditors.

Still, it warned that refinancing risks remain significant, with Ghana facing a US$500 million Eurobond repayment in 2025 (0.7% of GDP), rising to 1.2% of GDP in 2026. The Bank added that similar debt pressures are emerging across several Sub-Saharan African economies approaching peak maturities in 2026.

Business Environment and Investment Climate

The report highlighted improvements in Ghana’s business environment, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising from 50.2 in July to 50.8 in August 2025, reflecting higher new orders, job creation, and declining input costs.

Although poor weather conditions marginally affected production, business confidence remained strong, supported by a stable cedi and easing inflation — which fell for the seventh consecutive month to 12.1% in July 2025, from 23.8% in December 2024.

The World Bank also recalled the impact of Ghana’s 2012–2016 power crisis (“Dumsor”), which caused a 12.3% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in non-energy sectors, noting that firms exposed to frequent power cuts suffered lower productivity and higher operating costs.

To sustain industrial growth and attract new investments, the Bank stressed the importance of ensuring reliable power supply and competitive energy pricing, which it described as essential to Ghana’s long-term competitiveness and economic resilience.