3 hours ago

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a visit to the Black Stars team ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal on Thursday.

Nana Akufo-Addo is in Doha for the Group H opener and took the opportunity to inspire the players ahead of the big clash.

The Ghanaian president urged the players to give their all and make the country proud at the tournament currently ongoing in Qatar.

Ghana head into the tournament as the lowest-ranked country, but their unpredictability makes them a tricky side to face.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup after edging rival Nigeria in the playoffs earlier this year.

Ghana has a huge reputation at the tournament, having twice made it out of their group in only three appearances.

The West African nation is one of three countries on the continent to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Ghana's last game at the World Cup was against Portugal, a match they lost 2-1, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

