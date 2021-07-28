3 hours ago

WORLD STAR Records, an artiste and event management organisation in collaboration with Folk Music Ontario, Canada, will be organising the International Music Festival – an annual music show in Accra.

The event, scheduled to take place between November 4 and 6, 2022, is being held with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and other stakeholders.

The festival is aimed at introducing some of the best Ghanaian and Canadian folklore, music and dance, as well as drama and visual arts to music and arts lovers around the world. The event will also market Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to the rest of the world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Star Records, Ernest Djan, said the event would be the biggest music show in West Africa, as it will showcase performances from renowned international acts drawn from both Africa and the diaspora.

“The International Music Festival is going to be the biggest music event in the West African sub-region. We have consulted the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the MUSIGA as well as other relevant stakeholders and we are poised to bring nothing but an eventful show come next year,” he announced.

He disclosed that, as part of activities to make the event truly the talk of town, his outfit would be travelling to Canada from September 25 to October10 this year to meet Folk Music Ontario for training and partnership agreement towards the success of the event.

This, he explained, was also to strengthen the already existing mutually beneficial relationship between the two groups and their respective countries at large as far as arts and entertainment was involved.

World Star Records is a household name in the organisation of popular events in Ghana cutting across both social and political circles.

It is credited with the composition of ‘Oman Ghana’, a peace song used prior to the 2008 general elections; as well as the Ghana Peace Concert, a campaign for peace before, during and after the 2012 general elections.

World Star Records is looking to cement its reputation in Ghana’s arts industry with the organisation of the International Music Festival and is calling on individuals, organisations and the general public to get on board as partners.