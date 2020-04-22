21 minutes ago

The World Vision Ghana, on Tuesday presented Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to health officers working at health institutions under the Christian Health of Association of Ghana (CHAG).

Worth about GH¢ 60,000, the items included; toiletries, coverall, goggles, hand sanitizers, nose mask, and gloves.

Mr Dickens Thunde, the National Director, World Vision International, who presented the items in Accra, said the donation was in line with the government’s measures to fight the pandemic, limit the risk of transmission and contain the outbreak.

“With the new cases of the global pandemic increasing daily, WVI experts envisage that COVID-19 virus would have a huge impact on the poorest and most vulnerable thus posing a major risk to the efforts and progress made to fight poverty and hunger globally,” he said.

He commended the government for its management of the situation and called on the public to abide by the prescribed preventive measures including; handwashing with soap and social distancing protocols.

Already, he said WVI had supported the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with items made up of 200,000 information, education and communication materials; and 40,000 PPEs.

It also included; posters, flyers and pull-up banners that would be displayed at health centres, airports and all public places for education.

Mr Thunde said WVI had stepped up its collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and working with the GHS to print and distribute the items presented to enhance the Government’s public education efforts.

He said the WVI would continue to work with GHS to strengthen the capacities of hospitals and clinics to support the management of the virus, especially by ensuring the availability of water and hand washing items.

Mr Peter K. Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer of CHAG, who received the donations thanked the donors for their kind gesture and called on other institutions and individuals to emulate, to help break the chain of infection.

He said the support would enable them to reach out to facilities taking care of vulnerable children.