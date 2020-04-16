1 hour ago

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted and warned of a possible World War III after COVID-19 if nations do not rise against the quest for supremacy by some powerful countries.

According to the prophet, the battle for supremacy among some powerful nations in the world will be the cause of the third world war, as one country is already using a powerful weapon to accomplish its goal currently.

In what he claimed to be a revelation from God, the prophet alleged that China is using a biological weapon, which is the deadly novel coronavirus, to destroy countries to rule and become the most powerful nation in the world.

He indicated that this is a battle of supremacy and if countries are not careful, the virus will be a catalyst for so many things.

“This prophecy is serious and we don’t have to play with it. We should understand that something is going on beyond what we are seeing. This is the time we really have to pray and be careful because where the world is going, we might enter the third world war if we don’t become careful.”

According to him, just like how God used Daniel to predict the end times with signs and symbols, the same was done to him with vivid accounts of what will happen in a few years to come.

“This was a world prophecy, not a specific nation. We have to pray so that God lets his angels fight for us. In the bible, Daniel had a revelation and saw animals, which was the symbol of nations. In Daniel’s dream he saw a beast like a lion with eagle’s wings and he said that was the Babylonian kingdom, he then saw a powerful bear and that was ‘Medeo percea’ he saw a leopard, which stood for the Greece kingdom and then he finally he saw an animal with teeth like iron, stronger than all the animals and that was the roman empire so sometimes God uses animals to stand for the kingdom.”

Explaining further, he said America represents an eagle while China and the European Union represent a dragon and 12 stars respectively.

Giving a vivid account of the vision and explaining what the symbols meant, Owusu Bempah said “I saw an eagle and I saw it surrounded with 12 stars and I saw a dragon. The dragon had many heads and he battled with the eagle, a very difficult battle. The eagle was bleeding but it shouted victory. The dragon used its tail to destroy so many things but it got wounded and started getting weak.”

“If you look at America, their symbol is the eagle. Anytime you have a world revelation and you see an eagle, it is US. And then when you look at China their symbol is a dragon so God can use the dragon to stand for China. When you look at the European Union, in their flag you can see the twelve stars. And I saw an eagle with twelve stars battling with the dragon.”

“Now the dragon uses its tail to destroy things and when you look at this virus, scientists say it came from China. Now the eagle was wounded and was bleeding if you look at this virus, it has affected the US more than anyone else and the EU is angry. The world is at a standstill so people are wondering where it came from,” he revealed.

He claimed that the trade wars going on between China and the US is because the former wants to be extremely powerful than the latter, the reason the Chinese government is using COVID-19 to destroy the economy of the US and other countries.

“We have to understand there are battles in this world, there are battles fought with ammunition and ones are being fought with biological weapons. US thinks they are superpowers and the trade war that has been going on between the US and China, China wants to be recognized as a superpower also because they believe they are at that level but Americans do not want to.”

He further alleged that other countries are strongly behind China in this war of supremacy.

“Now when you look at the dragon, it had many heads so it could mean other countries or nations are behind China indirectly so this is a very serious revelation that God revealed to us to pray about. Currently, when you look at the most hit, it is the US, if you realize, President Trump is angry, if you look at the South China sea, Americans have launched their ammunitions there, Chinese have their things and Europe also have their ships.”

Source: ABCNewsagh.com