1 hour ago

The world's shortest man measured 2ft 2.14ins and 'didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life' died today aged 27 at a hospital in Nepal, his family said.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, verified by Guinness World Records as the shortest man who could walk, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Pokhara, 200 kilometres from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.