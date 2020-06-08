1 hour ago

Some personalities in the entertainment industry have descended heavily on Dela Edem for attacking Sarkodie.

Dela Edem who is a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) courted controversy when he said Sarkodie had no right to ask Sammy Gyamfi to remove a cartoon mimicking how George Floyd was killed by a United States security officer.

He is also reported to have threatened to burn all CDs from Sarkodie because he only records song to favour the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Artiste manager and CEO of Media Excel Production, Kwasi Ernest asked Dela Edem to concentrate on the fact that his party; the NDC, has no running mate with a few months to election 2020 and leave Sarkodie alone.

He further dared him to go ahead and burn the CDs.

"Dela goofed big time; he could have made his argument without attacking the young man's brand. What he said could even lead to a revolt...I dare him; I want to see Dela physically burning Sarkodie's CD and he will show us if he took him to the studio to record the songs" he said on Peace FM Entertainment Review programme.