2 hours ago

Anant Ambani, the son of Asian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is estimated at $120 billion, recently hosted a wedding that captivated the internet and earned the title of the world's most expensive 'Wedding of the Year'.

The culmination of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's seven-month engagement extravaganza took place over a glamorous three-day celebration at the Ambani family's sprawling 27-story mansion in Mumbai, complete with luxurious amenities like a cinema, pool, and a ballroom, among others.

The festivities, which included performances by global stars Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Pharell Williams, and Nigeria's Rema, among others, were estimated to have cost a staggering $600 million, covering not just the wedding but also lavish pre-wedding events and celebrity appearances.

The groom, Anant Ambani, stunned in a custom-made jewel-encrusted lion brooch featuring a massive diamond exceeding 50 carats.

He was joined by his mother Nita Ambani, who wore a breathtaking 100-carat yellow diamond necklace.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, dazzled in intricately embroidered bridal couture with a 16-foot veil adorned with stones and sequins, complemented by a traditional skirt and a detachable seven-foot train.

The celebration included a mesmerizing jungle-themed party with a spectacular light show involving 5,500 drones.

Earlier, the couple had chartered a cruise through Europe, making stops in Rome, Cannes, and Portofino, and treating guests to exclusive events in these picturesque locales.

Among the extravagant souvenirs, the groom's friends were gifted limited-edition gold watches worth over $200,000.

The family also hired three Falcon-2000 jets to transport guests to Mumbai, alongside over 100 private planes reportedly utilized for the occasion.

However, details of the celebrations dominated headlines and topped Twitter trends, with netizens criticizing the wealthy family for the opulence shown in a country where many live in poverty.

