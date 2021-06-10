10 hours ago

The Women Sports Associations of Ghana (WOSPAG) will on June 24, 2021 organize a workshop on Ampe, a popular game played by females in West Africa.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, president of WOSPAG said the workshop is to create awareness of the traditional sport which is played by many young girls in Ghana.

She hinted that the executive of WOSPAG want to lobby the organisers of the African Games in Ghana in 2023 to consider adding Ampe as a demonstration sport.

According to Mrs. Mahama, WOSPAG has over the years been campaigning for Ampe to be recognized as an international sport.

She said countries like Togo, Cote d’Voire, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Cameroun and Sierra Leone and Liberia play the game in different forms with different rules, but they have come up with a standard set of rules to govern Ampe internationally.

Mrs Mahama also commended the Ghana Football Association GFA for involving more females in their activities and appointing Adjoa Bayor as coordinator od the female national teams.

“I have confidence in her as a deliverer, and she will do well, I thank the GFA for involving more women in the women’s game in Ghana” she said.

By Elizabeth Alhassan