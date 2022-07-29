2 hours ago

While President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delayed sacking long-term absentee Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, some critics questioned whether she has anything on the government preventing her sacking.

Following the president’s decision to announce Adwoa Safo’s dismissal on Thursday, opposition Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, is questioning the will of the ruling party if the sacked minister decides to speak up.

“If Sarah Adwoa Safo decides to speak, would the Majority and the NPP survive the tsunami it would cause? Are they really ready for the inquest? As for me, I am ready for the 'fireworks,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

In a recent act of lamentation on her Facebook page, Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from her post as minister and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya for close to a year, said she had become a victim of a political witch hunt.

“In the last few months that I have been away from duties, albeit not intentionally, I have been a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by some elements in the NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.

“This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public. In the face of all this, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moment,” she wrote.

The Privileges Committee of Parliament, after holding a hearing on Addwo Safo’s absence, recommended a declaration of her seat in the house as vacant.

This was after she failed to honour an invitation to virtually attend the committee’s hearing from her US base to justify her absence.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Speaker of Parliament deferred a final vote on her issue as the house rose for recess.

Later in the day, the presidency, in a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, announced the revocation of Sarah Adwoa Safo’s appointment as Gender Minister.

Source: Ghanaweb