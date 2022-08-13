3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil will play his hundredth game for the Limburgers against Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

The arrival of Wouter Vrancken creates a positive vibe, says the Ghanaian who arrived at Racing Genk in the summer of 2018.

Only Bryan Heynen is under contract for a longer period of time from the current core.

“It makes me proud. It is not easy to play so many matches for a club like Genk," it sounds in Het Belang van Limburg.

The click with Wouter Vrancken is great. “He is a coach who is very good at dealing with the players. He gives us confidence. His view on football and the way he makes us play reminds me very much of my first season in Genk under Philippe Clement .”

“The year we became champions. Being constantly on the move makes it very difficult for opponents to keep us off the ball. In this way we create spaces for each other and we all benefit from that.”

In the 99 matches that he has played for his Belgian side, the Ghanaian winger has scored 15 goals whiles providing 10 assists.

The 24-year-old winger has been capped six times by Ghana and was part of the squad that qualified Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in the playoff against Nigeria.