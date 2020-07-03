8 minutes ago

Players and Officials have reacted positively to the news that players in the Women’s Premier League will soon benefit from a YEA Programme that will pay them monthly allowances for the next six months beginning from July 2020.

The Executive Council took the decision on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to give all 500 slots allocated to the GFA to Women’s football.

The Communications Team has been engaging some personalities in the Women’s game and beneficiaries (players) of the program for their reaction to the news.

We first caught up with the Chairperson for the Women’s Premier League Management Committee, Mrs. Hilary Boaten.

She said: “Thirty (30) players being registered on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and getting allowances at the end of the month is a big deal for most of our clubs, especially when financially it’s difficult to pay some of the girls now.

“We are talking about 30 players for each of the 16 clubs making about 480 players that are going to be put on the salary.

“We are much grateful to the Youth Employment Agency and the Ghana Football Association for this initiative and we pray it could be renewed after the initial six-month duration.“

Priscilla Okyere – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

On behalf of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, I want to extend our gratitude to the Ghana Football Association and also to the government for this initiative for women’s footballers in Ghana.

“As the Coronavirus lingers on, everything is on hold for now with no training and sometimes it is difficult to feed ourselves. When we need something, we have to go to our Team Managers and it’s a bit tedious as well.

“We want to thank the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the President of the GFA, Kurt E.S Okraku and the Executive Council for this wonderful opportunity that they have given us. We hope and pray that this wonderful gesture will be extended after the six-month duration.”

Abigail Tawiah Mensah – Halifax Ladies

“It is not easy for women football players because we haven’t gotten that much attention so for receiving this package, I’m very excited.

“Personally, it got to a point that I decided to hang my boots but I think with this, the future is bright and I pray for more to come.”

Ruth Appiah – Police Ladies

“I am really excited about this news because we have been waiting for it for a long time. Women football in Ghana has no sponsorship deals for the teams so this package will help a lot of players especially those who take care of their homes.

“I think this is enough, for now, to aid us to provide some small, small basic necessities for our parents and siblings.”

Faustina Kyereme – Immigrations Ladies

“I have heard about the package and am glad. Ever since women football started, we have not heard any such news, it will help us in so many ways.

“I can get my boots and training stuff easily. I don’t depend on anyone for survival so it will also relieve me of some burden and motivate us to do more.

“All I can say to the Youth Employment Agency and the Ghana Football Association is that just as Oliver Twist, we are asking for more and we pray that greater ones come from them. God richly bless them.”

Gifty Acheampong - Samaria Ladies

“We are most grateful and we appreciate what the Ghana Football Association has done. This even shows that the Association has us at heart.

“This will motivate me a lot because I know that as a player, what I’m doing is been appreciated and I will work harder.

“To the Ghana football Association, I will say women football is most grateful and happy for what you are doing for us. We thank you for having us in mind.”