3 hours ago

Four outstanding players in the Women’s Premier League have been short listed for the Nasco player of the month for October award.

Doreen Copson (Hasaacas Ladies)

Doreen Copson has been on top form for Hasaacas Ladies in the month of October, featuring in all four games. She scored four goals and won the NASCO player of the match award once.<

Gloria Fosua (Thunder Queens)

Gloria Fosua has been solid in midfield for Thunder Queens. She featured in all four matches, netted four goals and made one assist in the month of October. She also won the NASCO Player of the match award twice.

Linda Owusu Ansah (Supreme Ladies)

Linda Owusu Ansah scored three goals and made one assist in the month of October. She has featured in all four games for her side and and won the NASCO Player of the match award once.

Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies)

Stella Nyamekye held the midfield of Dreamz Ladies together, featured in all four matches in the Month of October. She scored four goals also won the NASCO player of the match twice.

Winner of the player of the month for February will take home a 32inch NASCO Television set and a trophy.

Additional cash prize will be awarded to the player of the Month from title sponsors Malta Guinness.