56 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service is set to construct a state of the art astroturf football pitch to serve as home ground for its ladies top flight team, Police Ladies.

According to ACP Lydia Donkor, who is in charge of the Police Ladies Team, the new pitch would be cited at the Police Training Academy in Tesano, Accra.

ACP Donkor, who is the Chairperson of the Police Ladies team, believes the facility will give the women’s game a massive facelift.

“As Police Ladies, we’re hoping to develop our pitch at the Police Training and Academy School to get to the AstroTurf status so we can have our games in our own home,” she said.

The service team has a huge park, ACP believes it will be in their best interest to develop it, and have their own facility to serve as the home ground for their league matches.

Police Ladies have adopted the McDan La Town Park as their home ground for the Women’s Premier League which is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACP Donkor, Head of Legal Prosecution at the Greater Accra Police Command, has urged female club owners and managers to ensure their players make strides in the game.

”Every female club must ensure they are able to push the women’s football agenda to the next level, it is now clear that football is more of a business than just a game of fun,” she added.