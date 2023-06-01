12 hours ago

The Western Regional Director of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Sandra Aidoo, said Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) whose licenses have been revoked can write to the authority to have them restored if they have addressed their shortcomings.

This follows the revocation of the licenses of four OMCs in the region in an operation by the authority in collaboration with some security agencies.

Ms. Aidoo said the NPA would, after receiving the letter, verify by visiting the station, file a report, and finally reopen it.

She said this in an interview with Citi News in the Western region on Monday.

“We locked four retail outlets for failing to meet our minimum requirements. When we get to the office, we deactivate those outlets on our portal so that they cannot take products to those stations,” she said.

“The best option is for them to write to us stating that they have addressed the shortcomings that we identified at the station. We will then go and verify, and once we do, we will file a report and reopen the outlets,” she added.

The NPA Western Regional Director emphasized that the NPA had undertaken the exercise in line with its mandate to ensure that OMCs operate in accordance with NPA regulations.

Source: citifmonline