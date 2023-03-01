2 hours ago

The boys dormitory of the Wulensi Senior High School in the Nanumba South District in the Northern Region was razed by fire in the wee hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Every belonging of the students in the dormitory was destroyed by the fire because the intervention of the Ghana Fire Service reportedly came late as a result of the lack of a fire station in Nanumba South.

Narrating the incident to, the Assistant Headmaster of Domestic Mr. Atta Imoro said the fire has completely left both the students and school authorities stranded.

“The fire is very devastating because the building has completely been burnt, and it happened when the students were in class, so they couldn’t pick anything from the building. It has left them traumatized”.

“The school is already facing accommodation problems and for this block to burn down after we converted it from a classroom to a dormitory, is really disheartening, so we are calling on everyone who can help us to come to our aid.”

He also disclosed that Management has resolved to temporarily close down the school, so the stranded students can go and prepare and come back.

“Our plan is that we will close down the school for a week, so the students can go home while we see what we can do to accommodate them when they return.”

Source: citifmonline