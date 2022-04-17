4 hours ago

Human Rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has called on the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, and other stakeholders, to devise a campaign that will advocate for the protection of minority groups such as Fulanis in Ghana.

According to him, this will lead to attitudinal change and tackle stigma and discrimination towards persons belonging to such groups.

“If people do not see fairness and justice occurring then there will be a problem. The Gender Ministry , Attorney General, NCCE and CHRAJ should come together and fashion out a campaign to address this problem,” the Madina legislator said.

His suggestion follows the arrest of seven persons around Wapuli in the Saboba district for killing about four cattle belonging to some Fulanis in the area.

The men were arrested by the police patrol team when they chanced on them carrying the cattle on a tricycle.

The suspects are currently in police custody in Yendi in the Northern Region and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Although the incident is not related to the recent attack in Zacholi, the police say, the seven took advantage of the situation to attack animals.

Nine Fulanis in the Yendi Municipality were also killed, allegedly by unknown gunmen last Wednesday.

The attack led to the destruction of some properties.

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.

Source: citifmonline