2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, is expected in the Kaneshie District Court in Accra today, Tuesday, to answer to charges of obstruction of highway and causing damage to public property.

The MP has been out of the country on Parliamentary duty and could not appear in Court last week, following a number of failed attempts by the police to arrest him.

His attempted arrests had sparked political controversy relating to his immunities as a Member of Parliament.

Sources close to CitiNews say the Madina MP is back in the country and would be appearing in Court.

Background

Mr. Sosu led a demonstration in which the police contend included some unlawful acts, hence the attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu has said police manhandled him on the day of the protest.

This led to him filing a complaint in Parliament against two police officers.

There were also police officers present at a church service to arrest the MP, although the police have denied that there was an attempt to arrest him at the church.

The Speaker of Parliament further refused a Police request to release the Madina MP for interrogation.

This compelled the police to secure a criminal summons for Mr. Sosu.

The MP, however, missed the court date because he was out of the country, and the case has been adjourned to November 16, 2021

Source: citifmonline.com